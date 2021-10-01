The central government has decided to impose reciprocal travel restrictions on British nationals arriving in India, with effect from 4 October, reported news agency ANI .

As per the new rules, all UK nationals flying into the country will have to undertake an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to their departure, irrespective of their vaccination status. They will also be required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and eight days after landing.

Further, a 10-day quarantine will be mandatory for the flyers at home or the destination address.

This comes weeks after India warned that it will be within its rights to initiate reciprocal measures if the UK does not address concerns over the new travel rules relating to Covid-19 vaccine certification.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.