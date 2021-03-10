New Delhi: The Indian government has decided to impose 40% basic customs duty on solar modules and 25% on solar cells from April 2022 to boost local manufacturing of the items and to curtail imports, according to a notification from the ministry of new and renewable energy.

The idea is not just to meet India’s requirements locally, but also to emerge as a big supplier for the world, according to the 9 March notification.

As per the plan, the two items which currently do not attract basic customs duty will come under it at the specified rates from 1 April 2022 without the facility for grandfathering of solar power projects which are already bid out, the notification said. The one-year period given before bringing the customs duty change enables such projects to secure the raw materials needed in time.

Mint earlier reported India plans to impose new tariffs on imports of solar cells and modules from 1 April 2022, quoting power and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh.

“The Ministry of Finance has also advised that the customs notification in this regard shall be issued at appropriate time," the notification said.

The customs duty will replace a 15% safeguard duty that is being imposed on imports from China and Malaysia. This comes in the backdrop of Indian government announcing a production-led incentive (PLI) scheme that offers manufacturers in 10 sectors, including those of high-efficiency solar modules, total benefits of ₹1.97 trillion. The plan has gained traction with 15 companies considering total investments of around $3 billion to build solar equipment manufacturing facilities here as reported by Mint earlier.

“Presently, India's solar sector, just like in any other country of the world, is heavily reliant on imports of solar equipment. Government have also noted instances of certain countries dumping solar cells and modules to kill the nascent domestic industry, because of which Government had to impose Safeguard Duties," the notification said.

The market for solar components is dominated by Chinese firms. India imported $2.16 billion worth of solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, panels and modules in 2018-19. A surge in imports prompted the government to impose a safeguard duty from 30 July 2018 on solar cells and modules imported from China and Malaysia. The safeguard duty, which was set to expire on 29 July, has been extended by a year.

“COVID-19 pandemic brought disruptions in international trade including imports of solar modules and solar cells affecting solar capacity additions in the country. Considering India's huge solar targets and that electricity is a strategic sector of the economy, India needs to develop domestic solar manufacturing capacities and reduce its dependence on imports to avoid disruption in future," the notification added.

Such a move will make solar cells and modules imported from China expensive. Along with leveraging its growing green energy market to boost manufacturing, India is looking to play a larger role in global supply chains.

“The Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative has geared up the country toward scaling up domestic manufacturing. Scaling up of domestic solar manufacturing would also enable India to export solar cells/modules. This would also provide other countries an alternative avenue for procuring solar cells/modules," the notification said.

India is running the world’ largest clean energy programme that plans to achieve 175 giga watt (GW) of clean energy capacity including 100 GW of solar power by 2022. According to the Central Electricity Authority by 2030, the country’s power requirement would be 817 GW, more than half of which would be clean energy and 280 GW would be from solar energy alone. To achieve the target of 280 GW, around 25 GW of solar energy capacity is needed to be installed every year, till 2030.

Earlier, the ministry of new and renewable energy was in favour of imposing basic customs duty from 1 April 2021. As part of the plan, India was looking at grandfathering the previous bids that were awarded by allowing a pass-through in power tariffs for projects awarded before the basic customs dutywas to be imposed to protect solar project developers. The plan was later dropped.

“In view of above, the undersigned is directed to inform all RE implementing agencies and other stakeholders, to take note of above trajectory and to include provisions in their bid documents, so that bidders take the trajectory into account while quoting tariffs, in all bids where the last date of bid submission is subsequent to this GM. In all such bids, the imposition of BCD as per above trajectory shall not be considered as change- in-law," the notification said.

India Inc welcomed the move.

Sumant Sinha, CMD, ReNew Power in an emailed statement said, “The Union Government’s announcement on imposition of Basic Customs Duty on imported solar cells and modules will provide a level playing field to domestic manufacturers and give a big boost to the Prime Minister’s vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The implementation date of April 2022 ensures that already contracted bids are not impacted and renewable energy players can factor in the new cost of solar cells and modules in the upcoming bids."

However, some solar power developers were circumspect.

“This move will slow down the race towards the 175 GW target by 2022 i.e. next year. Although this removes considerable uncertainty but the rates are too high and will increase the cost of solar power for discoms and consumers alike. This will increase the cost of manufacturing power as well as other industries in India," said Pinaki Bhattacharyya, CEO & MD of Amp Energy India, a solar power producer in a statement.

