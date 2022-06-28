India to increase car-crash test speed to reflect faster traffic2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 05:16 PM IST
- With roads improving, Indian cars are going faster and so they have to be tested at higher speeds in line with international standards
India aims to improve car safety standards and will raise the speed in its crash tests as better roads increase the likelihood of faster vehicles being involved in accidents and adding to one of the world's worst car-crash death tolls.