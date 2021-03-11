The Indian Air Force will induct the second squadron of Rafale fighter aircraft at Hashimara Air Force base in West Bengal in mid-April, said officials.

The Air Force would be moving fighter aircraft there in May. The training of the fighter pilots in France completing around the same time.

Last year in July, in historic moments for the Indian Air Force, the first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft entered Indian airspace and landed at Ambala air base.

The much-awaited Rafale fighter jets took off from France on 27 July. Nearly four years ago, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France for 36 Rafale jets under a ₹59,000-crore deal to boost the IAF's combat capabilities.

The fleet landed at Al Dhafra airbase on Monday in the UAE after flying for over seven hours from the Merignac airbase. It was the only stopover by the jets while flying from France to India.

Moreover, in November, 2020, further boosting the IAF capability, the second set of Rafale fighter jets reached India. The second set of jets which will have three more Rafales will arrive directly at Jamnagar airbase in Gujarat.

The aircraft are set to take off from France today morning and would arrive in India in the evening itself, government sources told ANI.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via