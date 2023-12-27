India to initiate strict action against Red Sea attackers: Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI :Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, has vowed to take decisive action against those responsible for the assaults on the India-linked shipping vessels, MV Chem Pluto and MV Sai Baba, amid escalating tensions in the Red Sea region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For over a month, attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on vessels using the crucial Red Sea shipping route have heightened uncertainty in the global economy. “The recent drone attacks on the MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea and a few days ago on the MV Sai Baba in the Red Sea have been taken very seriously by the Indian government. The Navy has increased its surveillance of the seas. Whoever has carried out this attack, we will find them even from the bottom of the seas and strict action will be taken against them," said Singh on Tuesday.

The Houthis, who are involved in Yemen’s civil conflict, initiated the assaults on shipping vessels with links to Israel, and announced their intention to retaliate against Tel Aviv for its military actions in Gaza, which caused thousands of casualties. Since mid-November, attacks have disrupted shipping along the Red Sea, an important maritime route linking Asian and European economies through the Suez Canal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response, several global shipping majors have temporarily halted operations. Two attacks on India-linked ships—on Saturday against MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea and on Sunday against MV Sai Baba in the Red Sea— squarely caught India’s attention, given that Indian crew members were on board both ships. The MV Chem Pluto was transporting crude oil from Saudi Arabia to Mangalore.

The US said the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto had originated from Iran. For its part, Tehran has denied deep military involvement with the Houthis. However, Iran maintained close ties with the group and has backed them in the ongoing Yemeni civil war.

Singh emphasized India’s position as a security provider in the region and pledged to collaborate with other nations to ensure the security of maritime commerce. In reaction to the Houthi attacks, the US has declared the formation of multinational maritime coalition to restore stability along the Red Sea corridor. “Operation Prosperity Guardian is bringing together multiple countries to include the UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain, to jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and bolstering regional security and prosperity," US defence secretary Lloyd Austin said last week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operation was announced by the Combined Maritime Force, a multinational naval coalition. India began formal cooperation with the task force in 2022, and was invited to send a naval officer to its headquarters in Bahrain, but it is yet to join. The external affairs ministry has confirmed ‘communications’ regarding the development.

“We have a vested interest and are supportive of the free movement of commercial shipping. That is something we’re interested in. We are monitoring developments there," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said about India’s approach to the Red Sea crisis. Following the attacks on the ship, an Indian coast guard escort was sent to accompany MV Chem Pluto to Mumbai, the ministry said.

