As India's Covid-19 case count has crossed the 1 crore-mark on Saturday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that in the next 6 to 7 months, the country will have the capacity to inoculate about 30 crore people.

Speaking on India's Covid-19 tally, Harsh Vardhan said that there has been a little over one crore cases of the killer virus in the country. "Of that, 95 lakh 50 thousand cases have recovered successfully. India has one of the highest recovery rates in the world at 95.46%," the Union Health Minister added.

"Our scientists and health experts have worked on the development of a vaccine by genome sequencing and isolation of the coronavirus and developed an indigenous vaccine," the Union Health Minister said.

Harsh Vardhan chairs meeting on Covid-19

Harsh Vardhan today chaired the 22nd meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers on Covid-19 via video conferencing.

The Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare was joined by Dr S Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare, and Nityanand Rai, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Also, Vinod K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Amarjeet Sinha, an adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhaskar Khulbe, an adviser to the PM, were present virtually.

Observing the fact that despite festivals in the month of October and November, no new surge of cases were observed in this period due to comprehensive testing, tracking and treatment policy implemented on the ground, Harsh Vardhan reiterated his concern and appealed to diligently maintain Covid Appropriate Behaviour even at a time when the country is at the cusp of authorizing the first set of vaccines, an official release by the government said.

He also expressed the need for an expeditious vaccination drive to cover all the target populations estimated to be around 30 crores, it added.

Meanwhile, the country's Covid-19 case count has crossed the 1 crore-mark today with an addition of 25,153 new cases and reached a total of 1,00,04,599. The Covid-19 death toll has also climbed to 1,45,136.

Of the over 1 crore Covid-19 cases, the total number of recovered cases now stand at 95,50,712 while the number of active cases are at 3,08,751.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via