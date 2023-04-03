India plans 250GW tenders

The move comes in the backdrop of the Centre’s commitment to achieving about 50% cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030 and a reduction of the emissions intensity of our GDP by 45% as against 2005 levels by 2030.By 2070, India aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions.Along these lines, the government is also working to develop ecosystems for green hydrogen and carbon capture. Earlier this year, the union cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with a target to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030.

