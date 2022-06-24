"I am happy to note that passport services were rendered with the same vigour and enthusiasm even during the testing times of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Ministry rose to the occasion to meet the increased demand for passport services built up due to two and half years of the pandemic, and dealt it swiftly with an impressive monthly average of 9.0 lakhs, with 4.50 lakhs additional applications granted in the last one month, thus setting a record," he said.