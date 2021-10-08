The Ministry of Health is going to issue fresh guidelines for foreign nationals from the UK after the country ordered to discontinue mandatory testing and quarantine norms for those vaccinated with Covishield travelling from India to the UK, news agency ANI reported on Friday.

The UK on Thursday announced that it will scrap Covid quarantine travel rules for 47 destination, including India from Monday (11 October). It also said that it would recognise the vaccine status of arrivals from more countries in the latest easing of restrictions.

All Indians who are full-vaccinated with locally-produced Covishield Covid-19 vaccine will not be required to undergo mandatory 10-day quarantine any more.

“Eligible fully vaccinated passengers and eligible under 18s returning from countries and territories not on the red list, can do so with just a day 2 test," the UK government said in a statement.

From 4 am Monday 11 October, eligible travellers vaccinated in over 47 new countries and territories including Brazil, Ghana, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, South Africa and Turkey, will also be treated the same as returning fully vaccinated UK residents, so long as they have not visited a red list country or territory in the 10 days before arriving in England, the statement added.

The decision came after the UK government revised its travel restrictions for countries under the red list. As per the order, 47 countries and territories will be removed from its red list, making it easier for more people to travel abroad to a larger number of countries and territories. Passengers returning to England from these destinations will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine.

