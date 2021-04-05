New Delhi: Nine countries including India, China and Brazil will explore possibility of co-creating and scaling up digital learning to achieve UN sustainable goal on quality education.

Called E9 initiative, the consultation is the “first of a three-phased process to co-create an initiative on digital learning and skills, targeting marginalised children and youth, especially girls. The initiative aims to accelerate recovery and advance the Sustainable Development Goal 4 agenda by driving rapid change in education systems."

Spearheaded by the UN, the E9 countries -- Bangladesh, Brazil, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Nigeria and Pakistan – will have the opportunity to benefit from this global initiative and accelerate progress on digital learning, according to the UNESCO.

The minister of state for education Sanjay Dhotre will attend consultation meeting Tuesday, and the countries together will drive change in support to teachers; investment in skills; and narrowing of the digital divide, the union education ministry said Monday.

“The consultation will highlight progress and share lessons learned regarding challenges on digital learning and skills," the ministry added.

“It will discuss the co-creation of the Digital Learning initiative by the nine countries. This Consultation will highlight progress, share lessons and explore opportunities for collaboration and scale-up to expand digital learning and skills. In addition, a Marketplace segment, for public-private partnership will focus on promising local and global solutions and opportunities for digital learning to strengthen local ecosystems," the Unesco said.

According to Unesco, the cultural the education body of the UN, Covid-19 crisis and its learning offers a once-in-a generation opportunity to leap-frog children and youth into fast moving, competitive, interconnected and digitalised economies.

The meeting will highlight and share lessons learned regarding progress and challenges in the nine countries, “And shall offer a roadmap to accelerate progress on digital learning and skills including closing the digital divide based on country context and led by countries".

