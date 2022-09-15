India to join global efforts to curb dairy farming impact on environment: Goyal

Addressing a session titled ‘Sustainable Dairy for Low Environmental Impact’ at the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022, Goyal said that as a country, India would like more and more engagement among nations, and being the world’s largest producer of dairy, and given the initiatives the cooperative sector is taking, the farmers are taking, “I too believe the global share of production over the years will see a significant rise. Which is good for small and marginal farmers who hold nearly 300 moving stock that we have in India, providing supplementary income and nutrition."