India to join global efforts to curb dairy farming impact on environment: Goyal

India to join global efforts to curb dairy farming impact on environment: Goyal1 min read . 03:05 PM IST
The global share of production over the years will see a significant rise. Which is good for small and marginal farmers, Goyal said
New Delhi: Union minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India would be part of global efforts to bring down the adverse environmental impact of farming, dairy or global emissions, given the fact that the country accounted for about one-fourth of the world’s milk production.
Addressing a session titled ‘Sustainable Dairy for Low Environmental Impact’ at the IDF World Dairy Summit 2022, Goyal said that as a country, India would like more and more engagement among nations, and being the world’s largest producer of dairy, and given the initiatives the cooperative sector is taking, the farmers are taking, “I too believe the global share of production over the years will see a significant rise. Which is good for small and marginal farmers who hold nearly 300 moving stock that we have in India, providing supplementary income and nutrition."
“When we talk of quality standards and sustainability, India wants to engage with the world, we very much want to be a part of this global effort to bring down the impact of farming, dairy or global emissions." he said, suggesting the International Dairy Federation (IDF) to station a team in India to study the climate of various parts of the country, thereby finding out practical solutions to climate change that are relevant and applicable for small farmers.
Goyal said, “In the next 25 years, as we move from 75 years to 100 years, our collective commitment as a nation to become a developed country, a country that takes prosperity to 1.3 billion people across the length and breadth of the country. Of the 1.3 billion people we have nearly 70 million families, particularly amongst the very small and marginal farmers, some having 2 or 3 acres of farmland and 2 or 3 cattle producing milk."
