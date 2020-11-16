India to join US, Japan and Australia for second phase of Malabar naval exercise

NEW DELHI : India’s Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group will join the USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group on Tuesday besides warships from Japan and Australia will be engaged in high intensity operations in the second leg of Malabar series of naval exercise, an Indian Navy statement said on Monday.

The second phase of Malabar is to be conducted in the Northern Arabian Sea from 17-20 November and will involve “coordinated operations of increasing complexity" between the navies of Australia, India, Japan and the United States, the statement said. The first stage of the exercises took place in the Bay of Bengal from 3-6 November.

This is the first time that navies of all the four “Quad" countries i.e. India, US, Japan and Australia are participating in a naval exercise together. It comes amid a military standoff between India and China. China views the “Quad" with suspicion and has denounced it as an attempt by the US to cobble up an “Asian NATO" or North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The navies of the four countries exercising together follows India green lighting the participation of Australia in the naval exercises that first started in 1992 with the Indian and US navies and included the Japanese navy in 2015. New Delhi had previously kept on hold calls by the US and Japan and also from Australia to include the Australian Navy in the Malabar exercises. And this was seen in deference to Chinese sensitivities.

The current exercises “highlight enhanced convergence of views amongst the four vibrant democracies on maritime issues, and showcases their commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order," the statement said.

India’s Vikramaditya Carrier Battle Group and the US’s Nimitz Carrier Strike Group along with other ships, submarine and aircraft of the participating navies “would be engaged in high intensity naval operations over four days," it said.

“These exercises include cross-deck flying operations and advanced air defence exercises by MIG 29K fighters of Vikramaditya and F-18 fighters and E2C Hawkeye from Nimitz. In addition, advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises...and weapon firings will also be undertaken to further enhance inter-operability and synergy between the four friendly navies," the Indian statement said.

Besides the Vikramaditya and its fighter and helicopter air-wings, indigenous destroyers of the Indian Navy, the INS Kolkata and Chennai, stealth frigate INS Talwar, Fleet Support Ship Deepak and integral helicopters will also participate in the exercise, the statement said. Rear Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet will be leading the Indian side. The indigenously built submarine Khanderi and P8I maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Navy will also showcase their capabilities during the exercise, the statement said.

The USS Nimitz will be accompanied by cruiser Princeton and destroyer Sterett in addition to P8A maritime reconnaissance aircraft. The Royal Australian Navy will be represented by frigate Ballarat along with its integral helicopter. The Japan Maritime Self Defence Force will also participate in the exercise, the statement added.

