India to join US, Japan and Australia for second phase of Malabar naval exercise

This is the first time that navies of all the four “Quad" countries i.e. India, US, Japan and Australia are participating in a naval exercise together. It comes amid a military standoff between India and China. China views the “Quad" with suspicion and has denounced it as an attempt by the US to cobble up an “Asian NATO" or North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. The navies of the four countries exercising together follows India green lighting the participation of Australia in the naval exercises that first started in 1992 with the Indian and US navies and included the Japanese navy in 2015. New Delhi had previously kept on hold calls by the US and Japan and also from Australia to include the Australian Navy in the Malabar exercises. And this was seen in deference to Chinese sensitivities.