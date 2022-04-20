India to soon launch AYUSH visa: PM Modi

The Union Ministry of AYUSH has also taken steps to encourage start-up culture in the field of traditional medicine, and an incubation centre developed by the All India Institute of Ayurveda was inaugurated recently, the prime minister said. “In India, this is an era of unicorns. In 2022, so far 14 start-ups from India have joined the unicorn club. I am sure unicorns will emerge from our AYUSH start-ups very soon."