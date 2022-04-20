India to soon launch AYUSH visa: PM Modi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India has witnessed unprecedented growth in the production of AYUSH medicines, supplements and cosmetics, the prime minister said. Before 2014, the AYUSH sector was less than $3 billion. Today it has also crossed $18 billion
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India India will soon announce a special visa category for those who want to travel to the country to avail of AYUSH therapies.
Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit. AYUSH denotes Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.
"India will soon introduce the AYUSH mark, which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of the country. The mark will be given to products vetted using the latest technology. This will give confidence to people of the world that they are purchasing quality AYUSH products," the prime minister said.
The country has witnessed unprecedented growth in the production of AYUSH medicines, supplements and cosmetics, the prime minister said. "Before 2014, the AYUSH sector was less than $3 billion. Today it has also crossed $18 billion," he said.
The prime minister of Mauritius, Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, director-general, World Health Organisation (WHO), were also present at the AYUSH Summit.
Modi said that more than 50 memorandums of understanding have been signed with different countries over last few years, experts are developing ISO standards in collaboration with the Bureau of Indian Standards. It will open a huge AYUSH export market in more than 150 countries.
The Union Ministry of AYUSH has also taken steps to encourage start-up culture in the field of traditional medicine, and an incubation centre developed by the All India Institute of Ayurveda was inaugurated recently, the prime minister said. “In India, this is an era of unicorns. In 2022, so far 14 start-ups from India have joined the unicorn club. I am sure unicorns will emerge from our AYUSH start-ups very soon."
The production of medicinal plants is a good way to increase the income and livelihood of the farmers and the scope of employment generation. It is important to ensure facility to easily connect with the market for the farmers involved in the production of medicinal plants. The government is also working on modernisation and expansion of AYUSH e-market place, he added.
The three-day summit will have five plenary sessions, eight roundtables, six workshops, and two symposiums, with the presence of around 90 speakers and 100 exhibitors.
The Summit will help uncover investment potential, and give a fillip to innovation, research & development, start-up ecosystem, and the wellness industry. It will help bring together industry leaders, academicians and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations.
