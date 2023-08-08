India to launch BRICS Startup Forum to boost startups, investors, incubators: Goyal1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 01:16 PM IST
Goyal highlighted the transformation that has taken place in India and the expanding Startup India initiative that has led to the creation of nearly 100,000 startups in the country.
New Delhi: India is all set to initiate the BRICS Startup Forum in 2023 to promote collaboration and knowledge sharing among startups, investors, incubators, and emerging entrepreneurs, said commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, during the virtual 7th BRICS Industry Ministers’ meeting, hosted by South Africa as the Chair.