India to launch CNG tractor, to save upto 1 lakh per annum on fuel costs

CNG is a clean fuel as it has the lowest content of carbon and other pollutants. It is economical as it has zero lead and is non-corrosive, non-dilutive and non-contaminating which helps in increasing the life of the engine and it requires less regular maintenance. Also, it is the future as at present around 12 million vehicles are already powered by natural gas throughout the world and more companies and municipalities are joining the CNG movement every day.