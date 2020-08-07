Foreigners and overseas citizens of India from countries with which India has bilateral air travel arrangements are allowed to visit the country, India said on Friday.

The home ministry in its 29 July guidelines about the permissible activities had said international air travel will remain suspended till the end of August except in specific cases allowed by it. Friday’s relaxation signals that India is keen to further open up its borders for business and personal travel where it has established an air corridor with other nations.

So far, India has signed deals with the US, France, Germany, and Kuwait for bilateral air travel arrangements and talks are on with the UK for a similar deal. The idea is to scale up such arrangements with like minded countries, which will serve as an interim measure till normal international air travel resumes.

Foreigners showing covid-19 symptoms on arrival will be isolated and taken to medical facilities while those who can show negative RT-PCR test on arrival can seek exemption from seven days of institutional quarantine, as per health ministry guidelines for international travellers effective from Saturday.

The home ministry has permitted OCI account holders belonging to countries with which “air bubble" arrangements have been finalized by the civil aviation ministry to enter India, it said in its official twitter account on Friday.

