India seek to leverage the learnings from the last two years in strengthening the country’s health system to provide affordable, quality healthcare to every citizen, said union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday while unveiling the report describing the role of ASHAs and ANMs in the management of COVID-19 pandemic in India.

The report titled “Grassroot Soldiers: Role of ASHAs and ANMs in the COVID-19 Pandemic Management in India" is a collaborative endeavor by the union health ministry, National Health Systems Resource Center (NHSRC), and the Institute for Competitiveness (IFC).

“Our frontline healthcare workers, by taking upon the role of both caregivers and leaders during the pandemic, have emerged as our true heroes. It is important to document and share their story of addressing and managing such a huge crisis with tremendous dedication and commitment. Our globally heralded vaccination drive demonstrated the power of ‘whole of society’ approach in dealing with a crisis," said Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, Melinda French Gates, Co-Chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation applauded India’s COVID management and vaccination drive, and congratulated the country for G20 Presidency.

“It is amazing how India covered more than 90 % of its population through vaccination in such a short time. India has been a champion in pioneering innovations to fight the pandemic and minimize its impact on the most vulnerable groups. The country has made rapid strides in improving health outcomes of millions of citizens, particularly in ensuring consistent progress on maternal and child health indicators. India has done remarkable work in the comprehensive primary health care system & digital health, lessons from India can be replicated across the world. The Gates Foundation stands committed to support India’s health priorities including health system strengthening and elimination of persistent diseases," said Melinda Gates.