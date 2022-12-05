India to leverage learnings from Covid in strengthening health system: Mandaviya1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 11:54 PM IST
India seek to leverage the learnings from the last two years in strengthening the country’s health system to provide affordable, quality healthcare to every citizen, said union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday while unveiling the report describing the role of ASHAs and ANMs in the management of COVID-19 pandemic in India.