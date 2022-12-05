India to leverage learnings from Covid in strengthening health system: Mandaviya

“It is amazing how India covered more than 90 % of its population through vaccination in such a short time. India has been a champion in pioneering innovations to fight the pandemic and minimize its impact on the most vulnerable groups. The country has made rapid strides in improving health outcomes of millions of citizens, particularly in ensuring consistent progress on maternal and child health indicators. India has done remarkable work in the comprehensive primary health care system & digital health, lessons from India can be replicated across the world. The Gates Foundation stands committed to support India’s health priorities including health system strengthening and elimination of persistent diseases," said Melinda Gates.