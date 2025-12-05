India to mandate QR codes on emergency contraceptives to curb misuse, boost safety
The DCGI’s proposed rules will require pills such as Unwanted-72 and i-pill to carry QR-linked warnings and detailed guidance as regulators move to address overuse and misinformation in India’s $1.7 billion contraceptive market.
NEW DELHI: India’s drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), plans to tighten rules on the sale and distribution of emergency contraceptive pills, including levonorgestrel formulations, sold under brand names such as Unwanted-72 and i-pill, and ulipristal pills sold as ella.