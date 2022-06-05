Union minister Giriraj Singh blamed the developed nations for climate change and global warming and said the world is facing the consequences of developed nations' exploitations of nature
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh Sunday said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has set an ambitious target of meeting half of its energy needs from renewable resources by 2030 and reach the net zero-emission levels by 2070.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh Sunday said the Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has set an ambitious target of meeting half of its energy needs from renewable resources by 2030 and reach the net zero-emission levels by 2070.
Addressing a Conference of Panchayats-2022 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on World Environment Day, the union minister blamed the developed nations for climate change and global warming and said the world is facing the consequences of developed nations' exploitations of nature.
Addressing a Conference of Panchayats-2022 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow on World Environment Day, the union minister blamed the developed nations for climate change and global warming and said the world is facing the consequences of developed nations' exploitations of nature.
The cabinet minister said around 18% of the world's population lives in India on just 2.4% of the land, yet the country's contribution to carbon emission is only 5%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The cabinet minister said around 18% of the world's population lives in India on just 2.4% of the land, yet the country's contribution to carbon emission is only 5%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Giriraj Singh said to combat climate change, India has set an ambitious target of reaching the net zero emission levels by 2070. The is adopting a five-point strategy to achieve its goal, which includes meeting 50% of its yearly energy demand, which is 500 GW, from renewable resources by 2030.
Giriraj Singh said to combat climate change, India has set an ambitious target of reaching the net zero emission levels by 2070. The is adopting a five-point strategy to achieve its goal, which includes meeting 50% of its yearly energy demand, which is 500 GW, from renewable resources by 2030.
India will reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonnes a year till 2030, the minister added.
India will reduce carbon emissions by one billion tonnes a year till 2030, the minister added.
Urging all the panchayats should plant more and more trees like drumstick or moringa, peepal, neem and jamun to tackle carbon emissions, the minister said the ambitious target to fight against the climate change, and global warming can only be achieved only with the participation of every individual, and the environment issue should be discussed in homes and village panchayats.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Urging all the panchayats should plant more and more trees like drumstick or moringa, peepal, neem and jamun to tackle carbon emissions, the minister said the ambitious target to fight against the climate change, and global warming can only be achieved only with the participation of every individual, and the environment issue should be discussed in homes and village panchayats.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The cabinet minister announced that this year’s best panchayat award will be given to the one which has worked towards zero carbon footprint.