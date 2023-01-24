New Delhi: India will pitch for an “Energy Efficiency Partnership for 2030" during its G20 presidency this year, underscoring New Delhi’s strong focus on energy transition and energy security.

Two people aware of the developments said India plans to prepare a collaborative road map to double the global rate of improvement in energy efficiency by 2030. “Talks will take place on accelerating efforts to enhance energy efficiency across sectors, and more in the high energy consuming sectors, among others," one of the persons said.

The G20 discussions will focus on accelerating energy efficiency across demand-driven sectors, including high energy-consuming industries such as cement and steel. The talks would cover issues such as technology transfer for energy efficiency, promotion of energy conservation and adoption of highly efficient appliances.

The G20 Energy Transition Working Group will also work on a declaration from the G20 nations for industrial transitions to achieve low emission for high-energy- consuming sectors, the official said.

The working group along with sector experts would also identify new technologies and cost-effective solutions to decarbonize sectors that are highly energy consuming and where efficiency is low.

“The working group also expects to come up with a strategic plan for advancing energy efficiency across all demand-driven sectors by the year 2030," the second official said, adding that efforts will be made to accelerate cooling as an enabler for the global energy transition goals.

