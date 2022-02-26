Five Tejas aircraft was to participate in the exercise with IAF’s C-17 heavy-lifters providing transport support for induction and de-induction. Tejas Mk-1 fighter jets took part in the Singapore Air Show from February 15 to 18, with the move aimed at tapping the export potential of the locally-made LCA. Three Tejas Mk-1 jets will take part in the air show. The aircraft previously took in the Malaysia, Dubai and Bahrain air shows but have never participated in a combat exercise in a foreign country. The Tejas’s participation in the Singapore air show came in the backdrop of India taking steps to transform itself from one of the world’s biggest weapons importers into an export powerhouse. The military hardware that holds export potential includes LCA, Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, Akash surface-to-air missile system, BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, tanks, sonars and a variety of radars, officials said.