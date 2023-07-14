Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14 July said that India has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille in France. His announcement came while addressing the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris. PM Modi also said that Saint Thiruvalluvar's statue will be installed in France. He said a statue of the great Thiruvalluvar in France is an honour for India.

The Prime Minister also noted that French football player Kylian Mbappe is a "superhit" among the youth in India and added that the player “is probably known to more people in India than in France". PM Modi’s France Visit LIVE Updates: “The Indian government has decided to open a new consulate in Marseille with the help of the French government," he said.

PM Modi was also conferred with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest award in France by President Emmanuel Macron.

Here are the top announcement by PM Modi

-The Prime Minister also referred to India’s G20 presidency and said more than 200 meetings are being held across the country. "Today, the world is moving towards a new world order. The capabilities and role of India are changing fast. At this time, India is the President of the G20 group. It's the first time in a country's presidency that more than 200 meetings are being held across the country," he said.

-PM Modi also spoke on Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card said, " Whatever problems were there regarding the OCI card in the reunion Island have been resolved. Now the issuing of OCI cards has started..."

-He also added that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given 5-year long term post-study visa.

-India and France have agreed to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment mechanism which will begin from the iconic Eiffel Tower, PM Modi announced on Thursday. He said Indian tourists in France will now be able to make payments in rupees.

-He further said, A recently published UN report stated that within just 10-15 years, India has brought about 42 crore countrymen out of the poverty line. This is more than the population of Europe, it is more than the population of America.

-"India is working towards becoming a developed country in the next 25 years...International agencies say that India is a bright spot...India has a lot of potential for investments. Indian government is committed to providing facilities & safety to all Indians who are settled abroad...whether it's Ukraine or Sudan, Afghanistan, or Iraq, we have always come forward to protect our countrymen. Indian settled abroad are equally important to us like the citizens of India", the Prime Minister added.

-He called his visit to France "special" as France is celebrating its National Day and congratulated the people on the occasion. "Today I got to know that there are many people who have come to the event after travelling for 10-11 hours. People can listen to the speech even on the phone. However, it is a privilege for me that people came from far away to attend the event," he said. "I've visited France many times. However, it's a special occasion to come to France this time. Tomorrow is a national day in France. I congratulate the people of France on this day, and I thank people for inviting me on this occasion," he added.

PM Modi said he is attending the National Day Parade of France with French President Emmanuel Macron and called it a reflection of the "unbreakable friendship between India and France." "Today French PM received me at the airport and tomorrow I will attend the National Day parade with my friend Emmanuel Macron. This reflects the unbreakable friendship between India and France," PM Modi said.

PM Modi, who arrived in France on Thursday, held delegation-level talks with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in Paris. He was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the airport.

(With inputs from ANI)