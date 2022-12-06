India to organize 12th World Hindi conference in Fiji in February1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 04:08 PM IST
The registration fee for Indian citizens is Rs. 2000, for Indian students Rs. 500, foreigners $50 and foreign student $10
New Delhi: The 12th World Hindi Conference is being organized by the Ministry of External Affairs in collaboration with the Government of Fiji from 15 to 17 February 2023 in Fiji.