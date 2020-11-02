India to participate in five summits this month

NEW DELHI: It’s a month of summits. India will be participating in five summits this month, including one that it will be hosting.

Given the covid-19 pandemic, all of them will be virtual. And in at least three, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming face to face with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid the ongoing India-China military faceoff.

On 10 November, Modi will be participating in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State summit that is being hosted by Russia.

On 13-15 November, India will participate in the India-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit with Prime Minister Modi slated to address the summit.

On 17 November, Modi and Xi will participate in the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) Summit that is also being hosted by Russia.

And on 21-22 November, Modi and Xi along with the other world leaders including the possible winner of the 3 November US presidential polls will be attending the G-20 summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.

On 30 November, India is to host the SCO heads of government meet in which Indian foriegn minister Jaishankar is expected to participate. Pakistan’s foriegn minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi could also likely be present at the meeting given that India and Pakistan joined the SCO as full members in 2017.

There is however no word yet on the fourth India-Africa summit that New Delhi was likely to host this year. The last summit took place in India in 2015 and it was then decided to hold the next meet after a gap of five years. With the pandemic showing no signs of abating, the fourth summit could be postponed to next year.

