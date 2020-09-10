India to participate in US-led study on impact of SARS-CoV-2 on pregnancy, birth

India will participate in a study being done by National Institutes of Health (NIH), the national medical research agency of the US, which is to track the prevalence and impact of SARS-CoV-2 in pregnant women from seven low- and middle-income countries.

NIH is to track the impact of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus causing covid-19, among approximately 16,000 pregnant women. The study will follow women through pregnancy and 12 months after childbirth to compare maternal, foetal and newborn outcomes of participants infected with the virus to those of pregnant women who have not been infected.

The study is being conducted by the Global Network for Women’s and Children’s Health Research (Global Network), a group of clinical sites funded by NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The countries participating in the study are Guatemala, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

At delivery, women enrolled in the study will receive an antibody test to determine if they have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2. Researchers aims to determine if infection increases the risk of complications such as preterm birth, foetal growth restriction, stillbirth, newborn death and birth defects, NIH said in a statement.

Scientists also hope to assess the knowledge of participants about covid-19 and their attitudes during pregnancy, including safety, protective practices and prenatal care. Women in the study will also be invited to participate in a follow-up analysis to determine if maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection influences infant outcomes such as cerebral palsy, developmental delays and hearing and vision abnormalities, NIH said.

Global Network is a partnership dedicated to improving maternal and child health outcomes and building health research capacity in resource-poor settings by testing cost-effective, sustainable interventions that provide guidance for the practice of evidence-based medicine. The collaboration includes eight multidisciplinary research sites and a data coordinating centre. Scientific oversight for the Global Network comes from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver NICHD, which is part of the NIH within the US department of health and human services.

“The Global Network study is important, as we need information on the impact of SARS-CoV-2 during pregnancy for women in low- and middle-income countries where these data are scarce," Diana W. Bianchi, Director, NICHD said.

In India there has been no study on the impact of covid-19 on pregnant women and newborns. Some Indian studies have attempted to review available literature about case studies of covid-19 in pregnant women from various hospitals of China. According to a study published in the June issue of the Indian Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Research, it is important to study the effect of coronavirus on pregnancy. The study done by the department of biotechnology at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, summarized that there is no evidence to suggest that pregnant women are more likely to contract the virus and SARS-CoV-2 might not get transmitted from the mother to the neonate. The study, however, concluded that it is "important to include a big cohort to study the course of SARS-CoV-2 infection systematically in pregnant females".

