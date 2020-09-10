India to participate in US-led study on impact of SARS-CoV-2 on pregnancy, birth

In India there has been no study on the impact of covid-19 on pregnant women and newborns. Some Indian studies have attempted to review available literature about case studies of covid-19 in pregnant women from various hospitals of China. According to a study published in the June issue of the Indian Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology Research, it is important to study the effect of coronavirus on pregnancy. The study done by the department of biotechnology at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, summarized that there is no evidence to suggest that pregnant women are more likely to contract the virus and SARS-CoV-2 might not get transmitted from the mother to the neonate. The study, however, concluded that it is "important to include a big cohort to study the course of SARS-CoV-2 infection systematically in pregnant females".