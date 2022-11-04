India to pip Japan, South Korea soon in having 3rd largest metro network: Puri

New Delhi: India currently has the fifth-largest metro network in the world, and will soon overtake Japan and South Korea to have the third-largest network, said Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep S. Puri on Friday.
Addressing the inaugural session of the 15th Urban Mobility India (UMI) Conference and Expo 2022 in Kochi, the minister said that the metro lines being introduced today have incorporated the best practices from others. “Our process of indigenization is also going to contribute to an experience where we will be able to share with other countries placed in the similar level of the developmental ladder."
Puri added that as of September, 810 kms of metro line were operational in 20 cities and more than 980 kms of metro network and RRTS were currently under construction in 27 cities. “These developments will lead to a significant reduction of traffic congestion and the associated air quality and emissions concerns."
He said that the Kochi Water Metro project will connect 10 islands through 15 routes and will cater to a daily ridership of more than 100,000 people across 78 kilometers of network. “Not only will the water Metro revive the traditional water train and travel routes once ubiquitous in the city. It will also provide a cheaper and more sustainable alternative to daily commuters. Inland water transport is inherently more energy efficient than road or rail transport."
The minister further said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is committed to achieving efficient and green transportation systems in urban areas.
“A developed India by 2047 makes it imperative that urban mobility is a crucial driver towards that goal, especially since nearly 50% of the population will be in urban areas. We can start preparing the roadmap for what urban transport will look like in 2047," Puri said.
