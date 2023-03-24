India to pitch for reforms in WTO during G20 meetings3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 11:08 PM IST
This comes amid a logjam in the appointments of new members in WTO’s appellate body that has rendered the organization’s top court dysfunctional
India will seek a better dispute settlement mechanism at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and plans to initiate the issue of reforms in the global trade body during G20 talks this year, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said on Friday.
