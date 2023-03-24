India to pitch for WTO reforms during G20 talks3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:57 PM IST
This comes amid a logjam in the appointments of new members in WTO’s appellate body that has rendered the organization’s top court dysfunctional
India is seeking a better dispute settlement mechanism at the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) and is planning to take up the issue related to the WTO reforms during the G20 talks, commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said at a press briefing on Friday.
