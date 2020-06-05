India to play a positive role in UN Security Council election: S Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: Ahead of India’s election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) later this month, the government on Friday said it would play 'a positive role' at a time when the global community is beset by multiple challenges including the coronavirus pandemic.

At an event in New Delhi, Foreign minister S Jaishankar listed out India’s priorities for the UNSC elections on 17 June, when the country will retake a seat at the Council after a decade in 2021-22. But as a non-permanent member, India will have no veto powers.

“We have always been a voice of reason, a votary of international law. We advocate dialogue, consultations and fairness in our approach to global issues and we emphasise global development, addressing climate change and eradicating poverty as central to the planet’s future," Jaishankar said.

The minister pointed out that India will assume a seat at the global high table at a time when the “normal process of international governance has been under increasing strain as friction has increased."

“Traditional and non traditional security challenges continue to grow unchecked, terrorism is the most egregious of such examples," the minister said, adding, “Global institutions remain unreformed and under-represented. They are, therefore, less able to deliver."

“The covid 19 pandemic and grave economic repercussions will test the world like never before," Jaishankar said, noting that “In this extraordinary situation India can play a positive role."

Outlining India’s priorities, the minister said, “We seek to move towards a new orientation for reformed multilateral system," besides responsible and inclusive solutions, “concrete and result oriented action at the Security Council for an effective response to international terrorism" and “reformed multilateralism to reflect contemporary reality."

India was also in favour of a “comprehensive approach to peace and security guided by dialogue, mutual respect and commitment to international law," Jaishankar said.

Given its population and growing profile, India has been seeking a greater say in international rule making. But its efforts to ensure veto-wielding the UN Security Council to include itself and other nations has come to nought mainly due to opposition from China.

