India to potentially have surplus vaccines in the next 6 months: Nilekani

With the Indian government starting covid vaccination effort last week, founding architect of Aadhaar and co-founder and non-executive chairman of Infosys Ltd Nandan Nilekani said that the country will fundamentally see a surplus in vaccine production over the next six months, with firms such as Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech beginning manufacturing of the doses.

Nilekani, who was speaking at management consultancy Redseer’s Ground0 event, added that vaccination efforts can be scaled up considerably with the government bringing highly scalable infrastructure such as Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (CoWIN) platform, along with private partnerships, in the future.

He lauded the government for digitising the vaccine certification for end users, and equipping certificates with quick-response (QR) codes.

“India will be a role model in providing vaccination at scale with agility. It is also one of the first countries to create and digitise a vaccine certification process, which will help the Indian population considerably," said Nilekani.

He said that that digitisation of the certification process creates further accountability along with ease of use.

“The vaccination process should be registered. The government is doing a great job to create digital certificates after vaccination and equipping them with QR. Through this, the Indian populace can now carry these certificates on their smartphone or DigiLockers and the QR can be easily scanned in transit points like airports," he added.

Nilekani also said that at present vaccines are scarce in the country, hence vaccination efforts are undertaken on national priority, with health workers being the first set of individuals to be vaccinated. But over the next few months, there will be ample vaccines, and with the combination of government and private players, efforts can be scaled considerably, he added.

India on 16 January began the first phase of covid-19 inoculation drive for 30 million healthcare and frontline workers, to be completed by March.

While in the second phase, the government is planning to vaccinate those above 50 and those below 50 with co-morbidities. The Centre has agreed to bear the cost of vaccinating the first 30 million but has not officially clarified the funding pattern for the rest.

However, states including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Assam have announced free vaccination of people.

Mint recently reported that states may have to bear some proportion of the vaccination costs at the later stages, with the centre also having plans to allow sale of the vaccines in the private market.

