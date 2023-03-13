India to provide online training for Taliban diplomats? All you need to know

India to provide online training for Taliban diplomats? All you need to know1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:46 PM IST
The training will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management in Kozhikode between March 14 and 17.
Officials from the Taliban foreign ministry may soon undertake an online training course under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program. According to reports, the training will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management in Kozhikode between March 14 and 17. The news had prompted an outcry from several quarters with many lashing out at the Indian government.
