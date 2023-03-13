Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
India to provide online training for Taliban diplomats? All you need to know

1 min read . 13 Mar 2023 Edited By Anwesha Mitra
In this photo taken on February 2, 2023, an employee of the Da Afghanistan Bank counts banknotes while an armed Taliban security personnel stands guard at the Afghanistan-Pakistan Torkham border post, in Nangarhar province. - A dusty logjam of trucks inches across a rut in the mountains splitting Pakistan and Afghanistan, teeming with a cargo of fruit and coal -- and paying the Taliban authorities for the privilege of passage. (Photo by Wakil KOHSAR / AFP) / To go with 'Afghanistan-economy-Taliban-tax', FOCUS by Joe STENSON, Qubad WALI and Abdullah HASRAT

The training will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management in Kozhikode between March 14 and 17.

Officials from the Taliban foreign ministry may soon undertake an online training course under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation program. According to reports, the training will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management in Kozhikode between March 14 and 17. The news had prompted an outcry from several quarters with many lashing out at the Indian government. 

Individuals familiar with the matter however told Hindustan Times that the course was conducted completely online and open to several countries beyond Afghanistan. The ITEC programmes - it is pertinent to note - had continued even though the COVID-19 pandemic and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan a little more than a year earlier. 

“ITEC is one of the oldest institutionalized arrangements for international capacity building having trained more than 200,000 officials from 160+ countries in both the civilian and in the defence sector," reads an excerpt from the course website. 

ITEC is administered by the Development Partnership Administration-II Division of the Ministry of External Affairs.

ALSO READ: Afghan's territory shouldn't be used for sheltering terrorism: India

