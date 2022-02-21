NEW DELHI : India on Sunday advised its nationals, especially students and others whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine even as it decided to pull out the families of embassy officials amid mounting uncertainty and concerns over a possible invasion by Russian forces.

Indian nationals should take available commercial or charter flights for an “orderly and timely departure", said an advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv. This is the second advisory issued by the embassy since 15 February and follows a spike in violence in eastern Ukraine.

The families of Indian embassy officials had been asked to return, according to people familiar with developments said. The officials will remain in place, and the embassy will continue to function even as the situation is closely monitored, the people said. “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," said the advisory issued by the embassy. “Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel for orderly and timely departure," it said.

Indian students were advised to get in touch with their student contractors for updates on charter flights and continue following the Indian embassy’s website, Facebook page, and Twitter accounts.

India also announced on Friday that Air India would operate three flights on the Kyiv-Delhi route on 22, 24 and 26 February because of the demand from the Indian community and students in Ukraine as a result of the uncertainties .

India said that one of its priorities is ensuring the safety and well-being of more than 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, including professionals, businessmen, and about 18,000 students. Control rooms have been established at the embassy in Kyiv and the external affairs ministry in New Delhi to help Indian nationals.

The US has maintained that Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine could strike at any time, and US President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security council to discuss the latest developments. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told BBC that Russia is planning “the biggest war in Europe since 1945".

