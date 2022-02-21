India to pull out families of embassy officials from Kyiv

The families of Indian embassy officials had been asked to return, according to people familiar with developments said. The officials will remain in place, and the embassy will continue to function even as the situation is closely monitored, the people said. “In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily," said the advisory issued by the embassy. “Available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel for orderly and timely departure," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}