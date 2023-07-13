Defence ministry approves purchase of 26 Rafale fighters, 3 Scorpene submarines1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 04:53 PM IST
The price and other terms of purchase will be negotiated with the French government after taking into account all relevant aspects, including comparative procurement price of similar aircraft by other countries.
New Delhi: The defence ministry on Thursday approved plans to buy 26 Rafale fighter aircraft and three Scorpene class conventional submarines for the Indian Navy from France.
