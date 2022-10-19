India to push for international biofuel alliance at G20: Puri

India is set to take up the G20 Presidency in December 2022. Several major biofuel producers including the US, Brazil, Argentina, Indonesia and China are part of G20. During the Brazilian mines an energy minister Bento Albuquerque visit to India in April, both the countries agreed on the importance of strengthening the bilateral cooperation in bioenergy and agreed to work towards developing an Indian-Brazil Alliance for bioenergy and biofuels.