India to push full EEZ access for poor fisher folk at WTO meet
Summary
- Country will demand sops for fishermen up to 200 nautical miles at WTO meet in Feb
New Delhi: India has taken a strong stance on the issue of subsidies provided to poor and marginal fishermen. The country is planning to push its demand for the extension of subsidies to poor fishermen up to 200 nautical miles (nm) at the WTO Ministerial Conference (MC13), to be held from 26 February to 29 February in Abu Dhabi, a senior official said on Wednesday.