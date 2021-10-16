Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said India will cross the landmark of 100-crore Covid-19 vaccine doses next week. The Union minister said this during the launch of Covid-anthem penned by singer Kailash Kher.

The song was released to dispel myths and shed vaccine hesitancy.

At the event, Mandaviya said, “as many as 97.23 crore have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine in the country"

He said, the vaccines administered suggest about 70 per cent of the population getting at least one dose and about 30 per cent of the population has got two doses.

"We administered 2.5 crore doses one single day on September 17 and next week we will reach the 100 crore mark," he said.

"This has happened because of the effort put in by all."

The minister said while it takes 5-10 years to test and develop vaccines, India has researched and developed an in-house vaccine, and to add to the complex manufacturing, the humongous logistics involving setting up cold chains, airport transfers, delivery to states, local storage and last-mile connectivity were set up in no time.

As per the official figures on Saturday, Covid-19 infections are decreasing in India, with 15,981 new infections reported in a day. That's 4 per cent of the peak - the highest daily average reported on May 9 this year.

Kher, who has composed and sung the anthem, said it is essential to dispel myths and rumours surrounding vaccines and promote its usage so as to ensure all get the vaccine.

The development of a song called 'tika-anthem' or vaccine anthem has been sponsored by oil industry body FIPI.

