India to receive 3rd squadron of S-400 air defence missile from Russia next year

The S-400 air defence missiles will be purchased by India from Russia in a deal worth more than ₹35,000 crore over three years.
Russia will begin supplying India with the third squadron of the S-400 air defence missile system in January or February of next year, despite its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. ANI reported defence forces saying, "Indian teams including Air Force personnel were in Russia for the equipment. The supplies for the third squadron are planned to begin from early next year in the January-February timeframe."
According to the sources, the only problem preventing the two countries from exchanging supplies is payment due to international sanctions against conducting financial transactions with Russia.
India has already put its first two missile system squadrons into service. The first two squadrons have been sent out to patrol the Ladakh sector, as well as West Bengal's delicate Chicken's Neck Corridor and the entire northeastern region.
The system can engage enemy fighter jets, unmanned aerial vehicles, ballistic and cruise missiles, and cruise missiles with a range of up to 400 kilometres.
India and Russia have agreed to a three-year, more than ₹35,000 crore deal for India to buy five squadrons of S-400 air defence missiles, and all deliveries are anticipated to be completed by the end of the following fiscal year.
The Indian Air Force, which recently received the indigenous MR-SAM and Akash missile systems as well as the Israeli Spyder quick reactions surface to air missile systems, believes the S-400 will change the game. The Indian Air Force has significantly improved its air defence capabilities in recent years.
The S-400 missile systems have also participated in exercises, and according to sources, the adversaries have been alarmed by this because they are aware of the Indian system's superior capabilities to those of the Chinese system.
Presently, the S-400 air defence systems of China and India are each stationed along the Line of Actual Control.
The missiles' deployment was designed to ensure that they would completely cover the northern to eastern sector with China. In light of the current international situation, the Russians are taking no chances as they ship and fly the system to India.
The joint production of the AK-203 assault rifles in Amethi is another joint effort between India and Russia, and some of the Russian machinery has already arrived at the production site.
All three forces heavily relied on military supplies, with Russia serving as one of India's major suppliers of weaponry.
In the recent years, India has acquired weapons from both Russia's rival, the US, and other European nations, including France. However, the Air Force and the Army still have more than 50% critical fighting systems from Russia.
(With inputs from ANI)
