India to receive first LNG cargo from Indonesia's Tangguh LNG1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 05:46 PM IST
The LNG cargo is being transported by the BW Helios tanker, said Olumide Ajayi, senior LNG analyst at Refinitiv
The LNG cargo is being transported by the BW Helios tanker, said Olumide Ajayi, senior LNG analyst at Refinitiv
India will receive its first cargo from Indonesia's Tangguh liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant at the Dahej terminal on Monday, according to a Refinitiv analyst and Refinitiv ship tracking data.