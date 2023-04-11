India to receive normal monsoon this year, says IMD

Monsoon showers are vital for India’s agriculture sector which accounts for about 18% of the economy. Nearly half of India's farmland depend on annual June-September monsoon showers to grow crops. Farmers in India cultivate kharif or summer crops, which account for about 48-50% of India’s total agriculture basket, during the June-October monsoon period. Over this period, major crops such as paddy, cotton, maize, tur, soybean and groundnut are sown. India depends heavily on monsoon rainfall for agriculture production, which offers the highest employment to people.