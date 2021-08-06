India to refund 8,100 crore in retrospective tax cases: Revenue Secy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made his intention of ensuring an investor-friendly atmosphere amply clear in his interaction with the heads of Indian Missions abroad. Modi stressed on the importance of stability in doing business during the interaction, said an official statement. The Prime Minister said the “decision taken by India to get rid of retrospective taxation shows our commitment, shows consistency in policies and gives a clear message to all the investors that India is not only opening the doors of new possibilities but the decisive Government of India, has the will to fulfill its promises," said the statement.