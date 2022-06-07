India to reintroduce cheetah from South Africa by August

The government plans to introduce 8-10 cheetahs every year and take the number to 50 over a five-year period
A team from South Africa is visiting Kuno-Palpur National Park next week to examine the arrangements made by the wildlife sanctuary for the cheetahs, the official added
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has said that the government is set to introduce cheetahs from South Africa in a wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh by August as part of attempts to rehabilitate the species that had become extinct from the country.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has said that the government is set to introduce cheetahs from South Africa in a wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh by August as part of attempts to rehabilitate the species that had become extinct from the country.
A top official from the environment ministry said Kuno-Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh has readied a 10 sq km enclosure for cheetahs and would soon be home to at least six cheetahs that would be brought here from South Africa.
A top official from the environment ministry said Kuno-Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh has readied a 10 sq km enclosure for cheetahs and would soon be home to at least six cheetahs that would be brought here from South Africa.
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The agreement with South Africa is in place for bringing these animals to a new home in India and is vetted by the legal cell of the Ministry of External Affairs, the official added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The agreement with South Africa is in place for bringing these animals to a new home in India and is vetted by the legal cell of the Ministry of External Affairs, the official added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The environment ministry official further said a team from South Africa is visiting Kuno Palpur next week to examine the arrangements made by the wildlife sanctuary for the cheetahs. The government plans to introduce 8-10 cheetahs every year and take the number to 50 over a five-year period, the official added.
The environment ministry official further said a team from South Africa is visiting Kuno Palpur next week to examine the arrangements made by the wildlife sanctuary for the cheetahs. The government plans to introduce 8-10 cheetahs every year and take the number to 50 over a five-year period, the official added.
Earlier in January, then Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav unveiled the Project Cheetah plan and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats including Cheetah.
Earlier in January, then Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav unveiled the Project Cheetah plan and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on the protection and conservation of seven major big cats including Cheetah.
The minister said, "Project Cheetah aims to bring back independent India’s only extinct large mammal – the cheetah. As part of the project, 50 cheetahs will be introduced in various National Parks over five years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The minister said, "Project Cheetah aims to bring back independent India’s only extinct large mammal – the cheetah. As part of the project, 50 cheetahs will be introduced in various National Parks over five years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Discussions to bring the cheetah back to India were initiated in 2009 by the Wildlife Trust of India. Experts from India and across the world, and government officials conducted site surveys to explore the reintroduction potential. Former cheetah range states, i.e., Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were prioritized. Later, a Supreme Court appointed expert panel approved Kuno Palpur as the possible location for cheetah relocation.
Discussions to bring the cheetah back to India were initiated in 2009 by the Wildlife Trust of India. Experts from India and across the world, and government officials conducted site surveys to explore the reintroduction potential. Former cheetah range states, i.e., Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were prioritized. Later, a Supreme Court appointed expert panel approved Kuno Palpur as the possible location for cheetah relocation.
Cheetah happens to be the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India, mainly due to over-hunting and habitat loss. Conservation of Cheetahs has a very special significance for the national conservation ethic and ethos.
Cheetah happens to be the only large carnivore that got completely wiped out from India, mainly due to over-hunting and habitat loss. Conservation of Cheetahs has a very special significance for the national conservation ethic and ethos.
Besides conserving the big cat, the initiative in itself is a boon to the ecosystem. Cheetahs live in open plains; their habitat is predominantly where their preys live - grasslands, scrubs and open forest systems, semi-arid environments and temperatures that tend to be hotter compared to cooler regimes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Besides conserving the big cat, the initiative in itself is a boon to the ecosystem. Cheetahs live in open plains; their habitat is predominantly where their preys live - grasslands, scrubs and open forest systems, semi-arid environments and temperatures that tend to be hotter compared to cooler regimes.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In saving cheetahs, one would have to save not only its prey-base comprising certain threatened species, but also other endangered species of the grasslands and open forest ecosystems, some of which are on the brink of extinction.
In saving cheetahs, one would have to save not only its prey-base comprising certain threatened species, but also other endangered species of the grasslands and open forest ecosystems, some of which are on the brink of extinction.
It is also observed that among large carnivores, conflict with human interests is lowest for Cheetahs. They are not a threat to humans and do not attack large livestock either.
It is also observed that among large carnivores, conflict with human interests is lowest for Cheetahs. They are not a threat to humans and do not attack large livestock either.