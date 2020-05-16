India to rejig airspace use to make flying more efficient: Sitharaman

NEW DELHI: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said India will rationalise the use of airspace to cut short flying time and make airline operations more efficient. The minister announced reforms for the aviation sector, including privatising six more airports and encouraging the aircraft servicing industry.

Sitharaman said due to airspace restrictions between civil and defence use, airlines have not been flying on the shortest possible routes. “This actually has to be rationalised. Optimum use of airspace is important," the minister said, citing higher oil import bill, rise in airfare for customers and extra flying time for pilots as the flip side of operating on slightly longer routes.

“If we are able to utilise airspace optimally, time can be saved. Thus, rationalisation will happen. We will reach destination at the shortest time," the minister said.

India will privatise six more airports, the minister said, without naming them. For this, the bidding process will commence shortly.

Sitharaman also said private players will invest additional ₹13,000 crores to privatise 12 airports, including in the three airports privatised in the first round and in the other three in the process. India will also take steps to encourage the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry, she said.

Sitharaman said the reforms announced today for eight sectors such as coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation, power distribution in union territories, space and atomic energy aimed at adding more jobs and to make the country self-reliant.

The minister told reporters that the reforms also aimed at getting India integrated more into the global value chain.

“When we talk of a self-reliant nation, it certainly is to make India strong and to face the challenge…Many sectors need policy simplification... Once we decongest a sector, it will become stronger and competent enough to give growth and employment," Sitharaman said.

The minister said the reforms will build on the advances made under the ‘Make in India’ programme to attract investments. Sitharaman said 3,376 industrial parks and special economic zones have five lakh hectors of land mapped for future use.





