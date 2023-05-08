India to release five more cheetah into Kuno National Park1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 05:39 PM IST
According to a ministry statement, the five cheetahs—three females and two males—have successfully completed the acclimatization process
The environment ministry has announced plans to release an additional five cheetahs into the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh before the monsoon season begins, marking significant progress in the nation's ambitious cheetah reintroduction initiative.
