Home/ News / India/  India to release five more cheetah into Kuno National Park

India to release five more cheetah into Kuno National Park

1 min read . 05:39 PM IST Livemint
The cheetah reintroduction program is part of India's broader efforts to restore its natural biodiversity, including endangered and extinct species.. (ANI Photo/ Narendra Modi Twitter)

According to a ministry statement, the five cheetahs—three females and two males—have successfully completed the acclimatization process

The environment ministry has announced plans to release an additional five cheetahs into the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh before the monsoon season begins, marking significant progress in the nation's ambitious cheetah reintroduction initiative.

According to a ministry statement, the five cheetahs—three females and two males—have successfully completed the acclimatization process and are prepared for release into free-roaming conditions ahead of the June monsoon rains. The decision followed a review of "Project Cheetah" by a team of experts under the guidance of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

The cheetah reintroduction program is part of India's broader efforts to restore its natural biodiversity, including endangered and extinct species. The country declared the cheetah extinct in 1952, with the last sighting in the wild occurring in 1947. However, India has been collaborating with South Africa since 2020 to bring back the species, taking advantage of the latter's successful cheetah conservation program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated his 72nd birthday on September 17 last year by releasing the first batch of eight cheetahs—five females and three males—imported from Namibia into a quarantine enclosure at Kuno. A subsequent translocation in February saw 12 additional cheetahs brought from South Africa and introduced into the park.

