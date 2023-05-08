India to release five more cheetah into Kuno National Park

The cheetah reintroduction program is part of India's broader efforts to restore its natural biodiversity, including endangered and extinct species. The country declared the cheetah extinct in 1952, with the last sighting in the wild occurring in 1947. However, India has been collaborating with South Africa since 2020 to bring back the species, taking advantage of the latter's successful cheetah conservation program.

