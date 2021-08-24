India will likely restart exporting Covid vaccines next year once it has immunized its own adult population, the head of a government expert panel said.

“Almost 60 countries are hardly having any access to vaccine and India should be able to provide a substantial portion in 2022," N.K. Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization in India, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television today.

“As soon as we are through with our adult population we should have sufficient vaccine to share with the rest of the world."

India expects that six locally-developed shots will have been approved by the end of 2021, Arora said.

India on Tuesday reported 25,467 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 3,24,74,773, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

India's active cases currently stand at 3,19,551. The active caseload is the lowest in 156 days. It accounts for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.98 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

